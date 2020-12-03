190 kW Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI’s price shuffled

Despite the announcing of initial pricing three months ago, Volkswagen has tabled adjusted sticker prices of the 190 kW Amarok range.

Replacing the previous 165 kW unit, the 3.0 TDI V6 oil-burner, apart from its mentioned output, which rises to 200 kW for ten seconds on overboost, delivers 30 Nm of torque more for a total of 580 Nm, which Volkswagen claims has resulted in a top speed of 207 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. As before, a permanent 4Motion all-wheel-drive system sends the amount of the twist to the ground via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Taking over from the discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class as not only South Africa’s most powerful double cab, the V6 is also the most expensive with the entry-level Highline now carrying a sticker of R921 900 and the range-topping Extreme one of R996 000. Included is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.