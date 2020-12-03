Motoring News 3.12.2020 06:43 am

190 kW Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI’s price shuffled

Charl Bosch
190 kW Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI’s price shuffled

190 kW Volkswagen Amarok V6 TDI

Top-spec Extreme now a smidge below R1-million.

Despite the announcing of initial pricing three months ago, Volkswagen has tabled adjusted sticker prices of the 190 kW Amarok range.

Replacing the previous 165 kW unit, the 3.0 TDI V6 oil-burner, apart from its mentioned output, which rises to 200 kW for ten seconds on overboost, delivers 30 Nm of torque more for a total of 580 Nm, which Volkswagen claims has resulted in a top speed of 207 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. As before, a permanent 4Motion all-wheel-drive system sends the amount of the twist to the ground via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Taking over from the discontinued Mercedes-Benz X-Class as not only South Africa’s most powerful double cab, the V6 is also the most expensive with the entry-level Highline now carrying a sticker of R921 900 and the range-topping Extreme one of R996 000. Included is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition