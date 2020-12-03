Motoring News 3.12.2020 06:44 am

It is coming! WRC honed Toyota GR Yaris confirmed for next year

Charl Bosch
South Africa bound Toyota GR Yaris in UK-spec

Outputting 192 kW in Europe, South Africa will instead be privy to the same 200 kW as the Japanese-spec model.

Toyota South Africa has confirmed that the rally-derived, four-wheel-drive GR Yaris will be coming to market next year in limited numbers.

Unveiled back in January after an extensive teaser campaign, the local arm of the Japanese manufacturer revealed in a statement that local models will also have the same output as the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) versions, meaning 200kW/370Nm will be delivered by the three-cylinder turbocharged 1.6-litre engine instead of the 192kW/360Nm European-spec derivatives output.

Tipping the scales at 1 280 kg, and riding as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport MAXX 050 rubber, the GR Yaris boasts not only a wider track than the model it is based on, but also three driving modes; Normal, Sport and Track, upgraded brakes and a unique four-wheel-drive system using a centre coupling between the front and rear axle rather instead of a differential as a means of saving weight.

Like the supercharged Yaris GRMN, the GR is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox with Toyota claiming a top speed of 230 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the same V-max but 0.3 seconds faster than the European model. The first Toyota to make use of carbon fibre, the GR Yaris’ pricing will only be revealed closer to the still-to-be-confirmed launch date.

