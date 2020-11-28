Energica Electric now in South Africa as the first all-electric superbike

Well-heeled South African motorcycle enthusiasts will soon have the option of buying an electrical superbike. Called the Energica Electric, the motorcycle will be sold here by Electronia South Africa, who struck a distribution deal with Energica Motor Company S.p.A. in Italy. They are the people who supply the racing electric motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Series, the electrical version of MotoGP.

The Italian firm is one of the world’s most established purveyors of electric motorcycles that launched its first electric bike in 2014. Energica motorcycles are powered by synchronous oil-cooled motors with internal permanent magnets. They deliver outputs of up to 215 Nm, instantly available to the rider, without the need for transmission gears, clutch or shifting. There are currently three models available – the Energica EGO+RS (80 kW/200 Nm) the EVA Ribelle RS (107 kW/215 Nm) and the EVA EseesE9+RS (107 kW/215 Nm).

Like all electrical vehicles, the Energica motorcycles will out-accelerate the best of their petrol-burning competitors – the flagship models will go from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 200 km on the two EVA’s and 240 km on the EGO+RS.

The Energica motorcycles are not cheap – the EVA ES9+ costs R515 000, the EVA Ribelle R560 000, and the EGO+ R600 000. To book a VIP test ride, contact Kobus (083 415 3333) or Kris (083 795 3017) or send them an email at support@electronia.co.za.

