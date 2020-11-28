All you need to know about the Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc has finally made its highly-anticipated local appearance with the first batch of this trendy SUV making its way to dealerships over the course of the next week. If you are wondering just where the T-Roc fits into the Volkswagen picture, don’t feel bad. With the rapidly expanding SUV segment constantly spawning subsegments and manufacturers queuing in order not to miss out on any inch of market share, it’s hard to keep up these days. Sharing a platform with the Golf 7, the T-Roc joins Wolfsburg’s SUV line-up between the smaller T-Cross and the bigger Tiguan. This means...

The Volkswagen T-Roc has finally made its highly-anticipated local appearance with the first batch of this trendy SUV making its way to dealerships over the course of the next week.

If you are wondering just where the T-Roc fits into the Volkswagen picture, don’t feel bad. With the rapidly expanding SUV segment constantly spawning subsegments and manufacturers queuing in order not to miss out on any inch of market share, it’s hard to keep up these days.

Sharing a platform with the Golf 7, the T-Roc joins Wolfsburg’s SUV line-up between the smaller T-Cross and the bigger Tiguan. This means that along with the two biggest two offerings, the Tiguan Allspace and Touareg, Volkswagen’s SUV family has now grown to five.

What sets the T-Roc apart from its siblings, is its flashy styling, which Volkswagen refers to as the “most expressive SUV’’ in its range. Unique styling traits and plenty of colour combinations sets the T-Roc apart from its siblings. And to complement the expressive statement, the T-Roc’s styling is backed up by decent power, as Volkswagen is convinced that the actual drive must back up the look.

The Citizen got to experience the T-Roc during its official media launch in the Western Cape this week. Here is breakdown of all you need to know and our first impressions.

On the outside

The unique roof line structure gives the T-Roc prominent sports coupe styling, something which has up until now only featured in more premium carmakers’ SUV line-ups. In addition, it features an innovative light signature frame featuring unique daytime running lights and a two-tone colour concept. With various body and roof colours on offer, there are 26 combinations to choose from.

The standard wheels feature 17-inch alloy rims, with three optional 18-inch styles on offer. The R-Line features striking two-tone 19-inch Suzuka rims. The T-Roc is 4 234 mm long, 1 573 mm high and features a ground clearance of 158 mm.

Stepping inside

A highlight of the interior is the option to individualise the colour of the inserts in the dashboard, around the instrument cluster, inside the doors, around the centre console, on the seats and in the stitching in the choice of striking colours which include Ravenna Blue and Curcuma Yellow. The Curcuma Yellow was really striking in our opinion and should be in an instant hit among buyers, but it should be noted that this option is only available on Design derivatives for now with R-Line interior packages only expected in the next few months.

The T-Roc features the eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system with App-Connect as standard with the optional Discover Media unit benefitting from standard satellite navigation. Also optional as a Beats sound system. The instrument cluster can be fully digitalised with the optional Active Info Display digital cluster featuring a superb 11.7-inch screen, which enhances interaction with the infotainment system.

How spacious is it?

The T-Roc accommodates four adults with ease, with plenty of leg, head and shoulder room. The boot space of 392-litres in the R-Line and 445-litres on the Design models also mean that there is enough space for their luggage as well.

How safe is the T-Roc?

Apart from the standard safety features you’d come to expect like, IQ.Drive technology on offer include adaptive cruise control, front & assist and lane assist, blind spot detection, park assist, rear traffic alert and daytime running LED lights.

What is under the bonnet?

There are two engine derivatives on offer, a 1.4-litre TSI and 2.0-litre TSI. The 1.4-litre powerplant produces 110 kW of power and 250 Nm of torque which is send to the front wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. It is claimed to reach 100 km/h from standstill in 8.4 sec with a top speed of 205 km/h, while its fuel consumption is rated at 6.9l/100km.

In 2.0-litre guise, 140 kW of power and 320 Nm are sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG. It is said to go from 0 to 100km/h in 7.2sec with a top speed of 216km and fuel consumption of 8.3L/100km. There are no plans for any local diesel derivative or the 221 kW T-Roc R.

What is the ride quality like?

The ride is as solid as you’d expect from a pedigree Volkswagen. While the 2.0-litre’s credentials obviously look impeccable on paper, it was actually the 1.4-litre that quietly stole the show during out launch drive. It might be somewhat slower off the mark than it’s more powerful sibling, it’s no slouch. It gets to the national speed limit without any fuss and has plenty of puff when you need it during acceleration.

The 2.0-litre R-Line that we got to drive was more surefooted due to the 4Motion system, but the additional weight of 154 kg does come into play.

Which are its main competitors?

Toyota’s C-HR, the Mazda MX-5, Honda’s HR-V and Nissan Qashqai.

Who is the target market?

Where the T-Cross’ character is described as accessible and aspirational and the Tiguan’s as intelligent innovation for family and lifestyle, the T-Roc is all about being stylish and contemporary. It is meant to be urban, unexpected, sporty with attitude and individual. It is aimed at what VW calls “styled performance seekers” who want to embodies status and style and stand out.

Where is it built?

The T-Roc is built at the Volkswagen AutoEuropa assembly plant in the city of Palmela, near Lisbon, in Portugal. Like other imported VW models, it will be shipped to the Port Elizabeth harbour.

How much does it cost?

There are three models on offer. The 1.4 TSI is only available in Design guise, which is priced at R489 400. The 2.0 TSI Design costs R548 300, while the top-of-the-range R-Line is priced at R593 600. All three are fitted as standard with a three-year/120 000 km warranty, five-year/90 000 km service plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.

Verdict

The T-Roc is more than merely a gap-filler between a smaller and bigger model in VW’s SUV line-up. It makes a distinctive styling statement which can be personalised with endless combinations of finishes to make it stand out from the crowd.

There might be more practical offerings in its price range, but the alluring combination of ambitious styling and generous power, along with a badge South Africans simply adore, give the T-Roc the potential to be a huge role player in the local market. Watch this space.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.