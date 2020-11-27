Newly confirmed and named Hyundai Bayon coming in 2021 as sub-Kona SUV

Hyundai has confirmed not only the introduction of an all-new SUV that will sit below the Kona in Europe, but also its name.

Known internally as the BC3, the reported replacement for the discontinued Active based on the previous generation i20, will be called Bayon in reference to the town of Bayonne located in the southwest of France. According to the South Korean giant, the town’s location between the Atlantic coast and Pyrenees allows for “activities such as sailing and hiking” which fits the “lifestyle character of the new model” the Old Continent will be receiving from the first half of next year.

“By launching a new, additional B-segment model as the entry point into our SUV line-up, we see a great opportunity to cover European customers’ demand even better and to increase our offering in a highly popular segment,” Hyundai’s Vice-President of Marketing and Product, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, said in a statement.

Despite declining to go into any further details about the newcomer, which will usurp the Venue in Europe, spy shots have already surfaced on online platforms, including The Korean Car Blog and motor1.com, which shows the heavily disguised Bayon appearing more aligned with the model on which it is based, then new i20, than being a bespoke newcomer.

Visible though is the Kona-inspired split headlight design with reports alleging the same range of mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol and diesel engines as the i20, as well as the same selection of transmissions. Drive will continue go to the front wheels though. Until its unveiling, don’t be surprised if final details or clearer images of the production model are revealed via leaks or more detailed teasers.

