S touches and power applied to Audi Q5 Sportback

With both the ‘standard’ Sportback and performance S model revealed, Audi has now combined the pair to unveil the new SQ5 Sportback TDI.

Sporting the same dimensions as the former but riding as standard on the latter’s 20-inch alloys with the option of the 21-inch Audi Sport wheels, the Sportback’s biggest departure from its ‘conventional’ resides underneath the bonnet where motivation is derived from the mild-hybrid 3.0 TDI V6 that produces 251kW/700Nm.

Paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, and available with the optional sports differential, S adaptive air suspension that drops the ride height by 30 mm and dynamic steering, the Sportback, whose amount of twist is delivered to all four wheels as per usual, will get from 0-100 km/h in the same claimed 5.1 seconds as the SQ5 and reach a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Aside of the upgraded brakes, which comprises of a six-piston aluminium caliper setup at the front with the discs measuring 375 mm, the Sportback receives the Audi Drive Select system with six modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Offroad and Individual and visual differences in the form of S specific front and rear bumpers, door sills and a honeycomb pattern Singleframe grille, quad chrome exhaust outlets, optional OLED taillights as well as Matrix LED headlights and a matte grey aluminium rear bumper strip.

Inside, the interior benefits from illuminated S door sills, S badged electric sport seats finished in synthetic leather, leather/synthetic leather or Nappa leather with a Magma Red pattern, brushed aluminium, faux carbon fibre or piano key black inserts, an optional Heads-Up Display and S graphics and readouts within the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster and the 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system.

Going on sale in the first half of next year, the SQ5 Sportback TDI will be made alongside its siblings at the San Jose Chiapa Plant in Mexico with pricing set to command a premium over the regular SQ5’s €68 137 (R1 235 506) in Germany. South African availability has not yet been announced but if confirmed, expect the oil-burner to be replaced by a 3.0 TFSI V6.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.