Toyota confirms new B-segment SUV for South Africa, could it be the Urban Cruiser?

Speculation has once again flared-up that Toyota could soon be adding the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser to its line-up below the C-HR.

Despite remaining mum on enquires and speculation, the automaker provided significant fuel to the fire when it showed a presentation slide during the online reveal of the Ayga this week, which detailed its small cars range made-up of the Ayga, the Suzuki Baleno-based Starlet and an unnamed B-segment SUV said to be “affordable and spacious”.

When asked by a member of the media if the vehicle in question represented the Urban Cruiser, Product Communications and Marketing Fleet Manager, Riaan Esterhuysen, stated that no comment could be provided. Given the unveiling of the Starlet though, known in India as the Glanza, which incidentally served as the performance moniker for the fifth generation Starlet that ended production 20 years ago, and with the Yaris Cross and Raize likely to be too expensive, the Urban Cruiser is seemingly assured to arrive on local shores soon as the marque’s most attainable SUV.

In India, motivation comes from the same 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza, which replaced the 66kW/200Nm Fiat-sourced 1.3 Multijet turbodiesel engine that had fallen foul of the BS6 emissions regulations implemented on 1 April. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual with the optional four-speed automatic receiving a mild-hybrid system with brake energy regeneration as well as idle start/stop. Despite its-mini Fortuner looks, the Urban Cruiser, like the Brezza, sends its available twist to the front axle only.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.