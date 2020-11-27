Fortuner beware? Nissan South Africa says yes to facelift Terra

Still fresh from its world debut in the Middle East this week, Nissan South Africa has confirmed that the facelift Terra, now called X-Terra, will be coming to market towards the end of next year to rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Although no further details were revealed, the X-Terra, which rides on the same platform as the Navara, will eschew the 2.5-litre petrol engine offered in the Middle East in favour of the 140kW/450Nm 2.3-litre turbodiesel engine, with the seven-speed automatic gearbox poised to become the sole option available. Drive will go the rear or all four wheels with an electronically locking differential and Hill Descent Control set to be standard on four-wheel-drive derivatives.

For now, the X-Terra, which will revert back to the Terra name for South Africa, will be sourced from Thailand like the MU-X and Pajero Sport with the chances of it being built alongside the Navara at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria unknown at present.

