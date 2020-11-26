 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

New Audi Q7 pure tech heaven

Motoring News 1 hour ago

Connectivity the name of the game in this impressive updated seven-seater.

Jaco van der Merwe
26 Nov 2020
07:05:29 AM
PREMIUM!
New Audi Q7 pure tech heaven

More chiselled than before

Despite featuring serious refinements in terms of styling and handling, it is on the connectivity front that Audi has made the biggest strides in the facelift Q7. Closely following in the footsteps of the recently updated A4, the Q7 is only the second local model from Ingolstadt to feature the comprehensive Audi connect system. In addition to the Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control and real-time traffic and weather information, Car-2-X services add safety and service features in the event of damage, breakdown or minor accidents. In addition, the MyAudi app enables certain remote features and functionality through a smartphone, which...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens

Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.