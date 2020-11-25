Motoring News 25.11.2020 01:34 pm

Special edition Audi TT favours bronze over gold

Charl Bosch
Audi TT Bronze Selection Edition

Bronze Selection package all about aesthetics with power and torque remaining unchanged.

Unveiled at the same time as the TT S Competition Plus, Audi’s fourth special edition TT in two months boasts a suitably more luxurious approach in that it can be specified on the ‘conventional’ 45 TFSI model as well.

Like the Competition Plus, the Bronze Selection can be had as a coupe or Roadster with the bespoke exterior fittings consisting of bronze five-spoke V-shaped 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome dual exhaust outlets, a gloss black Singleframe grille with that of the TT S finished in matte titanium black, and a bronze four rings logo at the base of the rear wing that contrasts the available colours, including three new hues; Glacier White, Mythos Black and Chronos Grey.

Fitted as standard with LED front and taillights as well as the otherwise optional Bang & Olufsen sound system, the Bronze’s bespoke interior fittings include copper stitching on the sport seats and bronze finishes on the centre console, the seats themselves and on the air vents.

No changes have taken place up front where the standard 45 TFSI’s 2.0-litre engine produces 180kW/370Nm and that of the TT S the same 235kW/400Nm as the Competition Plus. A seven-speed S tronic gearbox is once again the only option available with the 45 TFSI being front-wheel-drive and the TT S all-wheel-drive.

In Germany, the Bronze Selection pack adds €6 190 (R112 195) to the price of the 45 TFSI and €4 490 (R81 382) to the sticker of the TT S with delivers commencing in the European spring of next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


