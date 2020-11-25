This is it: Facelift Nissan Terra bows in Middle East as renamed X-Terra

Nissan Middle East has sprung a surprise on its Thai division by becoming the first to reveal the heavily updated Terra.

Teased last week, the Navara underpinned seven-seater, which debuted two years ago, has been renamed X-Terra, thus reviving a moniker, albeit without the hyphen, last used in 2015 on a more compact, five-seat SUV based on the D40 Navara.

Externally, the X-Terra bears a passing resemblance to its recently refreshed sibling in the shape of the redesigned V-motion grille and restyled front bumper with an integrated satin silver front skidplate, while the headlights are derived from those of the Patrol and feature C-shaped daytime running LEDs. A revised rear bumper also with a satin silver skidplate and an unusually shaped chrome insert on the tailgate rounds the changes off.

Inside, the interior receives not only an X-Trail inspired D-shaped steering wheel, but a new dashboard housing a novel eight or nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a revised dual-zone climate control display. Also starring is a new seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a new gear lever and an eight-speaker Bose sound system on the top-spec Platinum model.

Depending on the model, the X-Terra also boasts push-button operation for the second row, an optional rear entertainment system made-up of a single flip-down eleven-inch display and a digital rear-view mirror with safety and driver assistance systems consisting of a surround-view camera system, Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Driver Alert, Auto High Beam Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Up front, the Middle East-spec X-Terra foregoes the 140kW/450Nm 2.3-litre twin-turbodiesel engine offered in Thailand and other Asian markets for a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol that makes 123kW/245Nm. Paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, drive is routed to the rear or all four wheels thanks a selectable four-wheel-drive system, complimented by not only a dial operated low range transfer case, but also an electronically locking rear differential. The claimed ground clearance is 255 mm.

Going on sale next month with Saudi Arabia being one of the first markets to receive it, the X-Terra is offered in three trim levels; the SE priced from SAR 102 499 (R415 295), the Titanium priced from SAR 111 299 (R450 950) and the mentioned Platinum that kicks-off at SAR 136 099 (R551 432).

Aside from the Middle East, China and Asia, the X-Terra has been tipped for local introduction after Nissan South Africa confirmed last year that a “very good chance” exists of there being a “Navara-based SUV” on local soil. With production of the Navara set to take place at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria from next year, expect an announcement to be made in due course regarding the X-Terra and whether it would be called that or simply Terra.

