Audi powers-up TT S with Competition Plus

With the unveiling of two special editions last month, the 40 years of quattro based on the RS and the S line Competition Plus, Audi has revealed yet another bespoke version of the venerable TT, the Competition Plus.

Based on the TT S and not the conventional 45 TFSI as the S line, the Competition Plus can be had as a coupe or a Roadster and receives a series of exterior and interior upgrades, which in the case of the former includes ten-spoke, 20-inch high gloss black alloy wheels, a fixed rear wing, red S branded brake calipers, black accents, standard LED headlights and the Audi four rings logo on the lower portion of the rear wing.

Unique touches inside include S sport seats trimmed in fine ebony Nappa leather with Ara Blue or Express Red stitching, faux carbon inlays, an Alcantara gear knob, chrome detailing, satin Turbo Blue or gloss Tango Red accents on the coupe only, an Alcantara flat-bottom steering wheel with 12 o’clock marking in grey or red, Tango Red floor mats and Slate Grey accents for the Roadster.

Available in four new colours; Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Turbo Blue and Tango Red, the Competition Plus has also been tweaked underneath its bonnet where the 2.0 TFSI engine now produces 235 kW instead of 228 kW, although torque remains unchanged at 400 Nm. As ever, drive is routed to all four wheels via a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with Ingolstadt claiming a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds for the coupe and 4.8 seconds for the Roadster. A standard fitting are the magnetic ride shock absorbers.

In Germany, pricing for Competition Plus starts at €61 000 (R1 103 788) for the coupe and at €63 700 (R1 152 645) for the Roadster with South African market availability unknown.

