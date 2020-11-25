Hatchback Honda City shows its true self in Thailand

With patent images have leaked back in April, Honda has now officially revealed the hatchback version of the all-new City which, in sedan guise, touched down on local shores last week as the latest generation Ballade.

The official replacement for the Jazz in certain Asian markets, the hatch measures 4 345 mm in overall length with the wheelbase coming to 2 589 mm, the height to 1 488 mm and the width to 1 748 mm, dimensions amounting to 208 mm shorter overall and 21 mm higher with the wheelbase and width remaining unchanged.

Compared to the Jazz though, the City is 314 mm longer overall, 53 mm wider and surprisingly, 37 mm shorter with the wheelbase being longer by 59 mm. No details regarding the hatch’s boot space relative to that of the sedan was divulged. Unveiled in Thailand, the hatch, like the sedan, falls within the country’s Eco Car regulations and offers a single powertrain; a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol which delivers its 90kW/173Nm to the front wheels via a CVT.

In terms of models; three trim grades will be offered; the entry-level S+ priced at 599 000 baht (R30566,), the mid-range SV that carries a sticker of 675 000 baht (R338 701) and the flagship RS priced at 749 000 baht (R375 833). As for standard specification, the S+ boasts 15-inch alloy wheels, a four-speaker sound system, keyless entry, cloth seats, push-button start, four airbags, Hill Start Assist and projector-type headlights.

Upping the ante, the SV adds climate control, a rear-view camera and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system to the equation, while the RS swaps the 15-inch alloys for 16-inch alloys in addition to receiving a model specific bodykit, cruise control, a black grille and mirror caps, bootlid spoiler, an eight-speaker sound system, two additional airbags, rear air vents, paddle shifters, a rear armrest and a TFT instrument cluster display.

For now, the hatchback will be restricted to Asia with exports likely to commence next year. At present, it remains unknown as whether Honda South Africa would opt for a Ballade-badged version of the hatch at the expense of the next generation Jazz from not only a cost perspective, but also as a result of the latter’s mild-hybrid powertrain.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.