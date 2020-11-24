Mercedes-Benz R-Class set for AMG fettled all-electric revival in 2025

Discontinued globally eight years ago, apart from remaining in production for China, a report from the United Kingdom has alleged that Mercedes-AMG could be reviving the often maligned R-Class as early as 2025, albeit part of its EQ-range of all-electric vehicles.

A project allegedly initiated by Affalterbach’s former CEO, Tobias Moers, Car Magazine claims that the newcomer currently carries the GLR internal name, but will be rebadged EQR and derive motivation from a 105 kWh battery-pack powering three 250 kW electric motors for a combined output of 750 kW and a monstrous 1 350 Nm of torque. As per current EQ equipped mild-hybrid models though, the EQR will also come with an overboost function that adds an additional 20 kW for short spells.

While the presence of the motors automatically makes the GLR all-wheel-drive, the publication reports that the amount of twist will be delivered to the ground in a unique way with a single-speed transmission driving the front wheels and a Porsche Taycan-esque two-speed the rears.

In a further departure from the R-Class, the EQR will adopt a coupe-styled SUV appearance as opposed to a large MPV look, with seating, while unconfirmed, for four or five. No further details were divulged or speculated upon, but expect certain aspects to emerge over the coming years leading up to 2025.

