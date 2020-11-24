 
 
Diesel-powered Kia Seltos hits the spot

Motoring News 34 mins ago

Frugal oil-burning heart gives this SUV massive appeal.

Mark Jones
24 Nov 2020
07:26:08 AM
Diesel-powered Kia Seltos hits the spot

Seltos CRDI offers alternative to petrol versions

We have spoken about Kia’s Seltos a number of times since the car’s local introduction in November of last year. But what has happened since then, and is worth noting, the range now offers a trio of turbodiesel models to go with the existing petrol offerings. The talking point of this review comes in the form of Kia’s new-generation 1.5-litre common-rail direct injection engine, that features a variable geometry turbocharger. This engine offers 86 kW of power, and a decent 250 Nm of torque that is nicely spread between 1 500 and 2 750 rpm. For those that are interested...

