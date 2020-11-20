 
 
Numbers battle: Toyota Hilux Legend RS v Ford Ranger Thunder

Motoring News 19 hours ago

Which flagship model of South Africa’s favourite two double cabs will take the crown?

Mark Jones
20 Nov 2020
04:45:12 PM
Numbers battle: Toyota Hilux Legend RS v Ford Ranger Thunder

The gloves are off again

Ford released the Ranger Thunder into the market and Toyota countered with their Hilux Legend RS as part of their refreshed line-up for 2020. We have already brought you the “Off-road Battle”, and more recently the “Road Test Battle”, now it is time for the definitive “Numbers Battle”. The likes of Nissan’s Navara, Isuzu’s D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Mitsubishi’s Triton, and Mazda’s BT-50, to name but a few, have all tried to do battle with the Hilux and failed. It’s really only the Ranger that has been able to give the iconic Toyota a go when it comes to the sales...

