Motoring News 20.11.2020 11:03 am

GR Sport fettled Toyota Hilux set for return next year

Charl Bosch
GR Sport fettled Toyota Hilux set for return next year

Pre-facelift Toyota Hilux GR Sport

Changes will build on those of the facelift Hilux with revised suspension and dampers set to be the most prominent.

The short-lived GR Sport moniker will reportedly return to the facelift Toyota Hilux next year as a likely preview of what to expect from the eagerly awaited GR Hilux.

Citing a virtual interview Argentina’s 16valvulas.com.ar conducted with the brand’s national Sales and Marketing Head Ignacio Limpenny, motor1.com Brazil reports that that GR Sport will return towards the end of next year powered by not only the upgraded 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, but for South America, the 175 kW 4.0-litre petrol V6, both paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

RELATED: Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

As with the pre-facelift GR Sport, of which 600 units were made for South Africa, subtle visual and interior changes will be applied, along with upgrades to the suspension, dampers and shock absorbers.

The GR Sport is likely to be the final upgrade for the current five-year old Hilux with an all-new model set for unveiling either towards the end of next year in 2022 with the GR as the flagship derivative, allegedly powered by the all-new 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 slated for the Land Cruiser 300 out next year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition