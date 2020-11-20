GR Sport fettled Toyota Hilux set for return next year

The short-lived GR Sport moniker will reportedly return to the facelift Toyota Hilux next year as a likely preview of what to expect from the eagerly awaited GR Hilux.

Citing a virtual interview Argentina’s 16valvulas.com.ar conducted with the brand’s national Sales and Marketing Head Ignacio Limpenny, motor1.com Brazil reports that that GR Sport will return towards the end of next year powered by not only the upgraded 150kW/500Nm 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, but for South America, the 175 kW 4.0-litre petrol V6, both paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

As with the pre-facelift GR Sport, of which 600 units were made for South Africa, subtle visual and interior changes will be applied, along with upgrades to the suspension, dampers and shock absorbers.

The GR Sport is likely to be the final upgrade for the current five-year old Hilux with an all-new model set for unveiling either towards the end of next year in 2022 with the GR as the flagship derivative, allegedly powered by the all-new 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6 slated for the Land Cruiser 300 out next year.

