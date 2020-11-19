Lamborghini sees red with race-track inspired Huracan STO

Having revealed the track-only Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 four months ago, Lamborghini has taken the wraps off of a hardcore version of the Huracan that pays tribute to not only the Super Trofeo GT3 racer, but also the brand’s recently victories at the Daytona 24 hours and Sebring 12 hours.

Known as the STO, which stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, the latter term being Italian for homologation, the replacement for the Performante retains the normally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine, but with the same 470 kW output as the four-wheel-drive Huracan EVO despite power going to the rears only via the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Somewhat oddly, Saint’Agata has detuned the bent-ten’s torque output from 600 Nm to 565 Nm, the latter being five up on that of the rear-wheel-drive Huracan.

Like the SCV12, the STO is the work of the Raging Bull’s Squadra Corse division and ticks the scales at 1 339 kg, 43 kg less than the Performante as a result of lightweight materials such as carbon fibre and magnesium. Sporting a windscreen 20% lighter than the Performante, as well as specially made magnesium wheels wrapped model specific Bridgestone Potenza rubber, the STO will get from 0-100 km/h in three seconds, from standstill to 200 km/h in nine seconds and reach a V-max of 310 km/h.

Stylistically, the Huracan GT3 influence on the STO is easy to spot in the shape of a new bonnet with dual air ducts and channels integrated into the front and rear wings in aiding air flow and aerodynamic. Sporting a front bumper Lamborghini claims takes inspiration from the dramatic Sesto Elemento concept, the STO also gets a scoop on the engine cover in order to aid cooling, as well as a fully adjustable rear wing, new brake ducts and bespoke carbon ceramic stoppers said to improve braking by 25% while also reducing stress by 60%.

Equipped with stiffer bushings, new anti-roll bars and the MagneRide adjustable suspension, the STO boasts a uniquely tuned version of Lamborghini’s rear wheel steering system, faster power steering, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system and three new ANIMA driving modes; the default STO, race-track ready Trofeo and Pioggia that adjusts the torque vectoring system, rear-wheel steering, ABS and traction control for slippery conditions.

Inside, the differences from the conventional Huracan is just prominent with the inclusion of carbon fibre inserts, a reworked digital instrument cluster, door pulls instead of handles, carbon fibre door panels, no carpets, carbon racing seats trimmed in Alcantara with a four-point safety belts, place for two helmets underneath the bonnet and a roll cage. As ever, buyers are offered the option of having their STO customised to taste as per the Ad Personam personalisation programme, with the model shown sporting a Gulf Oil-inspired livery called Blu Laufey and Arancio California.

Going on sale next year, the STO will be made in limited numbers with a price of €249 412 (R4 582 222) in Italy. Availability for South Africa has not been confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.