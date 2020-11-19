WATCH: What’s new in the updated Toyota Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner was updated this month with a number of enhancements that make South Africa’s top-selling SUV even more desirable. In one of the biggest upgrades from the previous reincarnation, the new range of 2.8 GD-6 engines have received a similar power boost to the Hilux, which was launched in September. But more oomph is only the start, as there are many more styling chances on both the inside and outside, as well as safety upgrades and the addition of top-spec luxury models. For a complete breakdown of all the enhancements, we have compiled a video using our test...

The Toyota Fortuner was updated this month with a number of enhancements that make South Africa’s top-selling SUV even more desirable.

In one of the biggest upgrades from the previous reincarnation, the new range of 2.8 GD-6 engines have received a similar power boost to the Hilux, which was launched in September. But more oomph is only the start, as there are many more styling chances on both the inside and outside, as well as safety upgrades and the addition of top-spec luxury models.

For a complete breakdown of all the enhancements, we have compiled a video using our test unit clad in Glacier White to run you through them.

