WATCH: What’s new in the updated Toyota Fortuner?

Motoring News 27 mins ago

See how the latest version of South Africa’s favourite SUV has improved on all fronts.

Jaco van der Merwe
19 Nov 2020
07:33:35 AM
What's new in the updated Toyota Fortuner?

Much more than just a pretty face

The Toyota Fortuner was updated this month with a number of enhancements that make South Africa’s top-selling SUV even more desirable. In one of the biggest upgrades from the previous reincarnation, the new range of 2.8 GD-6 engines have received a similar power boost to the Hilux, which was launched in September. But more oomph is only the start, as there are many more styling chances on both the inside and outside, as well as safety upgrades and the addition of top-spec luxury models. For a complete breakdown of all the enhancements, we have compiled a video using our test...

