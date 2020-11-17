Volkswagen plotting Tiguan Allspace replacement derived from China’s Tayron

Volkswagen has reportedly approved the production of a new large SUV that will likely slot-in below the Touareg in its European line-up from 2024.

According to Automotive News Europe, who obtained an internal document regarding the project, the still-to-be-named newcomer will be built on the Assembly 2 production line in Wolfsburg, have seven-seats and share its architecture with the Chinese market only Tayron. A joint venture model between Volkswagen and First Automotive Works (FAW), the online publication further alleges that the Tayron, which debuted two years ago, could serve as a replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, more than likely to avoid potential model overlapping.

In China, the Tayron, and its coupe-styled offshoot, the Tayron X, are available with a choice of two engines; the familiar 110 kW 1.4 TSI in the 280 TSI and the 2.0 TSI in two states of tune; 137 kW in the 330 TSI and 162 kW in the flagship 380 TSI. Optional on the 330 TSI but standard on the 380 TSI is the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with all coming as standard with a seven-speed DSG.

When goes on sale in Europe though, expect a number of differences relating to the interior, chassis, looks and possibly even the engines in order to conform to Old Continent regulations and tastes.

