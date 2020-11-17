Sporty details and more kit added to Nissan Micra in Europe

With next year marking it’s fifth in production, and with an all-new model, set to be build by alliance partner Renault still not being mentioned, Nissan has given the K14 generation Micra yet another refresh ahead of its 2021 market debut.

Putting the emphasis on sporty, the model line-up retains the Visia, Acenta and Tekna trim grades, but adds two new derivatives in the form of the N-Design and the N-Sport. In the case of the former, the revisions include gloss black or chrome mirror caps, two-tone 16-inch Genki alloy wheels also offered on the Tekna, black cloth/leather seats with grey detailing and the Energy Orange package as an added option.

On the N-Sport, the 16-inch wheels are replaced by 17-inch Perso alloys with additional unique touches consisting of LED headlights and fog lamps, gloss black detailing carried over the mirror caps, and Alcantara inserts on the seats. The range-topping Tekna, which serves as a base for the N-Design and N-Sport, receives the biggest share of the updates though with the revised specification sheet now consisting of a premium Bose sound system, surround view camera and Blind Spot Monitoring.

Standard across the range are Hill Start Assist and Trace Control with the Acenta joining the Tekna in receiving a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation. Depending on the trim level, the Safety Pack adds Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Intervention Control.

Underneath the bonnet, Nissan has jettison not only the three-cylinder 898 cc turbocharged petrol engine, but also the stalwart 1.5 dCi offered in several European markets due to stricter emissions regulations. It therefore leaves the turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine as the sole engine option available with drive going to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.

Despite no pricing being announced, chances are that the updated Micra will become available on local shores early next year.

