Special edition Renault Kwid mixes red with black-and-white

A regular top-ten best-seller despite ongoing safety concerns claimed to have been rectified at the unveiling of the facelift model last year, Renault has now introduced a special edition version of the ever popular Kwid it claims makes “affordable motoring even more attractive”.

Based on the mid-range Dynamique, the Ultra Limited Edition mainly rates as a cosmetic overhaul inside and out with the latter consisting of 14-inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels, a gloss white body contrasted by a gloss black roof and gloss black mirror caps. Inside, standard specification carries over unchanged from the Dynamique with the sole differences being red stitching on the seats and gear lever boot, chrome detailing and red seatbacks with diamond patterns on the chairs themselves.

Also unchanged is the three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine that continues to produce 50kW/91Nm, but whereas the remainder of the line-up comes with the option of a five-speed automated manual (AMT) gearbox, the Ultra is restricted to the standard five-speed manual. Claimed fuel consumption is rated at 4.7 L/100 km.

Like the rest of the Kwid range, the Ultra comes standard with a five year/150 000 km warranty, a two year service plan and 12 month’s complimentary insurance, but as per its designation, will have a limited production run of only 100 units.

PRICING

Kwid 1.0 Expression – R162 900

Kwid 1.0 Expression AMT – R172 900

Kwid 1.0 Dynamique – R172 900

Kwid 1.0 Dynamique AMT – R182 900

Kwid 1.0 Ultra Limited Edition – R174 900

Kwid 1.0 Climber – R183 900

Kwid 1.0 Climber AMT – R193 900

