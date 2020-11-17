S-rated Audi SQ2 grows up

Having showcased the facelift Q2 two months ago, Audi has given the performance version of its smallest SUV/crossover, the SQ2, a mid-life facelift with a series of exterior and interior enhancements.

In addition to the changes carried out on its sibling, the SQ2’s bespoke visual tweaks include a S specific Singleframe grille, restyled LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, a redesigned front bumper and tailgate, quad exhaust outlets, new LED taillights, a choice of ten colours and the optional black styling pack that sees a gloss black finish being applied to the mirror caps, C-pillar blade, faux diffuser, roof spoiler and optional quattro logos, faux air inlets on the bumper and the grille itself.

Sitting 20 mm lower to the ground than the Q2, and riding as standard on 19-inch alloy wheels with 20-inch Audi Sport alloys available from the options list, the SQ2 also comes with bigger brakes with the discs measuring 340 mm at the front and 310 mm at the rear. Standard is the Audi Drive Select system with five modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual, the S sport suspension and standard black or optional red S branded brake calipers.

Inside, the changes are similarly minor and limited to automatic air-conditioning, an S sport steering wheel and seats trimmed in either fabric/leather, fine Nappa leather or leather/micro-fibres, the latter made largely out of recycled plastic bottles, Magma Red or Rock Grey inserts, S illuminated stainless door sills and S graphics within the Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster display.

New on the safety side is Pre-Sense with Automatic Emergency Braking as well as Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Adaptive Cruise Assist and optional Park Assist. Rounding the features off is a premium, albeit optional, Bang & Olufsen sound system and Wi-Fi hotspots as part of the upgraded MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system.

Sharing its mechanicals with the Volkswagen T-Roc R, the SQ2’s engine carries on unchanged, meaning an output of 221kW/400Nm from the 2.0 TFSI. Paired to a seven-speed S tronic gearbox with drive going to all four corners, the SQ2 will reach 100 km/h from standstill in a claimed 4.9 seconds and top out at 250 km/h.

In Germany, pricing kicks-off at €45 700 (R831 471) but sales are unlikely to expand to South Africa as the pre-facelift model was never offered.

