 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Honda combines funky with sensibility in new WR-V and Ballade

Motoring News 6 mins ago

Manufacturers can’t afford not to have an offering in this popular market segment.

Mark Jones
18 Nov 2020
07:54:04 AM
PREMIUM!
Honda combines funky with sensibility in new WR-V and Ballade

Honda’s new WR-V

It was down to the fairest Cape for the launch of Honda’s new Ballade and WR-V for me, and by fairest Cape I mean it was rather chilly, and as windy as all hell. I am convinced the person who coined this term was sitting happily indoors with a glass of local wine in hand, oblivious to the weather outside. WR-V For me, the star of the show was Honda’s all-new compact SUV, the WR-V, and to sell cars today, you have to have models in this ever-growing and sought-after market segment. It is a cute little offering and only...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops

State Capture Of course we’re friends, Zondo, Zuma insists

General VIDEO: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

World WATCH: Pigeon sells for record R29m to Chinese fancier

Covid-19 Wastewater used to track Covid-19 faster than individual testing


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.