Honda combines funky with sensibility in new WR-V and Ballade

It was down to the fairest Cape for the launch of Honda’s new Ballade and WR-V for me, and by fairest Cape I mean it was rather chilly, and as windy as all hell. I am convinced the person who coined this term was sitting happily indoors with a glass of local wine in hand, oblivious to the weather outside.

WR-V

For me, the star of the show was Honda’s all-new compact SUV, the WR-V, and to sell cars today, you have to have models in this ever-growing and sought-after market segment. It is a cute little offering and only two grades are offered, Comfort and Elegance.

Like the Ballade, LED lights do duty on the top model and halogen suffice on the entry-level model. The WR-V features an increased ride height, roof rails and 16-inch wheels do give the car a hint of ruggedness. The WR-V is based on the Jazz, so you get that clever Honda “Magic Seat” system that allows you to configure the seats in multiple ways. The space inside is adequate, thanks to this being a compact car.

Like the Ballade, the flagship model sees leather doing duty on the interior, compared to the cloth offered on the entry level model. Both feature a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with audio controls, while the Comfort is equipped with a five-inch LCD audio system featuring Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free telephony and audio streaming, USB connectivity and a four-speaker sound system.

The Elegance model has a seven-inch touchscreen display audio system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, along with app-based navigation, audio streaming, and a six-speaker system.

Powering this SUV is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that only produces 66kW/110Nm. While this might sound like a lot of power – and it really is not – thanks to the easy shifting five-speed box, rowing the little car along was actually quite fun. Even at pace – above the national speed limit – the WR-V was far more stable than I thought it would be, especially in light of the “fairest Cape” weather.

You get six airbags, consisting of dual front, side impact and side curtain airbags on both models, as well as anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution, but sadly no vehicle stability assist should you get it wrong.

Ballade

The Ballade is a car that is now in its eighth generation and has been on our roads since 1982. And, just like most humans, it has grown a little larger over the years, having matured into way more than an entry-level budget form of transport.

From the outside, the new model is slightly wider, longer and lower than the previous generation and comes in three trim specs, from the entry-level Comfort, to mid-level Elegance and the top-of-the-range RS. Before you get excited about the RS model, it is worth noting that in Honda terms it stands for Road Sailing and comprises of cosmetic upgrades only.

Items such as LED head lights, tail lights and fog lights are standard on the RS, as are 16-inch wheels. The Comfort and Elegance make do halogen lights and 15-inch wheels. Larger on the outside translates into larger on the inside. Although it must be said, whilst offering adequate interior space, this is a small sedan and does feel somewhat snug at times. But the seats are comfy, the controls all within reach and the RS adds leather.

Spec is pretty good, too, with electric side mirrors and windows, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning and auto headlights, while the RS gains additional features such as smart key exit and entry, a rear-view parking camera, electric sunroof, and a seven-inch TFT multi-information display to replace the traditional analogue instrument cluster on the Comfort and Elegance.

There is also a high-resolution eight-inch touchscreen display, that is standard on the Elegance and RS, integrated into the instrument panel that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as Bluetooth and steering wheel controls.

The old single overhead camshaft 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine has been replaced by an 89kW/145Nm double overhead camshaft engine of the same capacity. It makes for simple enough daily driving, but don’t expect any fireworks – and if you are, then be prepared to live with CVT box that can make brisk driving more of a pain than a pleasure in terms of engine noise. The handling was more than acceptable and claimed fuel consumption was a decent 5.5l/100 km.

Safety is taken care of by anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution and vehicle stability assist as well as driver, front passenger, side and curtain airbags.

