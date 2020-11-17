 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Audi Q3 Sportback so much more than just a sexy figure

Motoring News 27 mins ago

Goodies inside the cabin is as desirable as its exterior.

Mark Jones
17 Nov 2020
07:38:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Audi Q3 Sportback so much more than just a sexy figure

Brains to match the beauty.

For many, life is all about style, and this year’s must have motoring fashion accessory for the mommies that hit gym in the morning with their buff personal trainer in attendance, is Audi’s all new Q3 Sportback. I don’t mean be dismissive about all the hardcore technology packed under that very distinctive shell, it’s just that this compact SUV coupe will be noticed for its looks long before somebody bothers to check what engine or infotainment system the Q3 Sportback has. Maybe the starting point will be the choice of ten exterior colours, including new Dew Silver that is exclusive...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.