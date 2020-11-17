Audi Q3 Sportback so much more than just a sexy figure

For many, life is all about style, and this year’s must have motoring fashion accessory for the mommies that hit gym in the morning with their buff personal trainer in attendance, is Audi’s all new Q3 Sportback. I don’t mean be dismissive about all the hardcore technology packed under that very distinctive shell, it’s just that this compact SUV coupe will be noticed for its looks long before somebody bothers to check what engine or infotainment system the Q3 Sportback has. Maybe the starting point will be the choice of ten exterior colours, including new Dew Silver that is exclusive...

I don’t mean be dismissive about all the hardcore technology packed under that very distinctive shell, it’s just that this compact SUV coupe will be noticed for its looks long before somebody bothers to check what engine or infotainment system the Q3 Sportback has.

Maybe the starting point will be the choice of ten exterior colours, including new Dew Silver that is exclusive to the Q3 Sportback. Audi S line exterior trimmings are standard across the range, this includes aluminium elements around the grille, bumper, and air intakes. And if you are in a mood, you can opt for Black Styling Package which sees the exterior trimming being coloured black.

Jumping inside, the Q3 Sportback offers adequate space for a compact vehicle, and promises seating for five people, although that slick coupe silhouette does cost you some headroom in the rear. But Audi have come up with a host of clever ways to make the most of the space available for both humans and cargo. From rear seats that can be moved around and split into three sections, to a two-level loading floor that improves the luggage capacity from 530 litres to 1 400 litres.

Digitalisation is the name of the game on the inside too. A digital instrument cluster does duty as standard and can be replaced by the optional Audi Virtual Cockpit, and then as part of the Technology Package, the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus comes with a 12.3-inch screen diagonal along with MMI Navigation Plus. As does the standard Audi smartphone interface that ensures your phone and car are connected, and you can once again stretch this wireless charging with the optional Audi phone box and the Bang & Olufsen sound system with virtual 3D sound.

The on-the-road part is somewhat less optional and here you get a choice of only two TFSI engines. The 110kW/250Nm 1.4 TFSI with a six-speed S tronic box known as the 35 TFSI, and the 40 TFSI that runs a quattro all-wheel drive system and delivers 132kW/320Nm from its 2.0 TFSI engine and seven-speed S tronic transmission.

In current trim the Q3 Sportback offers an easy driving experience. It is no sportscar but it does offer a sports suspension as standard, and with Audi Drive Select you can change the car’s dynamic characteristics with a choice of six profiles, from markedly comfortable, highly efficient through to sporty and off-road mode. If you want an out-and-out little firebreather, you will need to wait for the RS Q3 Sportback.

The Q3 Sportback, as expected in this premium segment comes with a host of driver assistance and safety systems. From a basic lane departure warning and the lane change warning system to an optional 360-degree camera system that helps with parking and manoeuvring.

Both models come standard with the five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway plan, inclusive of all taxes.

Pricing

Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic – R 693 000

Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI quattro S tronic – R 737 000

