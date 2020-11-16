Ferrari retracts the roof on 735 kW hybrid SF90

Having taken the covers off of the Portofino M two months ago, Ferrari has unveiled its second drop-top model this year, albeit now based on the SF90 Stradale.

Coming well over a year after the fixed-roof Stradale debuted in May, the step-up from the F8 Tributo sports the same 574 kW twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, boosted further by three electric motors with a combined output of 220 kW. Producing a total of 735 kW with drive going to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the SF90 Spider will get from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200 km/h in seven seconds and top out at 340 km/h, figures which match those of its sibling.

Compared to the Stradale though, the Spider measures six millimetres longer in overall length (4 704 mm), one millimetre shorter in the wheelbase department but five millimetres higher (1 191 mm) with the width being one millimetre wider at 1 973 mm. Tipping the scales at 1 670 kg though, the Spider weighs 100 kg more despite the retractable hard-top being made mostly out of aluminium and weighing 40 kg on its own.

Able to open and close in 14 seconds, the Spider also boasts an electronic rear window that rises with the roof down, as well as a carbon fibre rear spoiler as part of the optional Assetto Fiorano Package that lowers the weight to the mentioned 1 670 kg by including additional titanium and carbon fibre trim, plus adjustable dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Riding as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels, the Spider is otherwise unchanged from the Stradale, meaning it has an all-electric range of 25 km, four driving modes; eDrive, the default Hybrid, Performance and Qualify which unleashes the full 735 kW and on the inside, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster and Heads-Up Display.

Unsurprisingly, no details regarding price was divulged.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.