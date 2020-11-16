Nissan releases images and first details of all-new Qashqai

Nissan has kicked-off the reveal of all-new third generation Qashqai next year by releasing a selection of details without divulging much about the looks.

Originally planned for unveiling this year but delayed until April as a result of not only the Coronavirus that has pounded the United Kingdom but also ongoing Brexit concerns, the Qashqai will take styling inspiration from the X-Trail and Juke, and move to the CMF-C platform with a torsion-beam rear suspension featuring on front-wheel-drive models and a multi-link on four-wheel-drive derivatives.

While both are fitted with MacPherson struts at the front, the switch to the mentioned platform, which Nissan claims has made the chassis more rigid, as well additional use of high-strength steel and body-in white, has resulted in a weight drop of 60 kg over the previous Qashqai, helped by the doors, bonnet and front wings being made out of aluminium and the bootlid out of composite materials. A new steering rack rounds of the changes off, along with a choice of two alloy wheel options; the standard 19-inch wheels or the optional 20-inches.

Although no images or details of the interior were announced, the Qashqai will get Nissan’s latest ProPILOT system, as well as an array of new or updated safety and driver assistance tech. The design and look of the cabin will more than likely be similar to that of the X-Trail though, with improvements on not only the connectivity front, but also materials.

The biggest change is reserved for the drivetrain however with two variants of the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine being confirmed; the first with mild-hybrid assistance and the second with Nissan’s e-Power system which uses the engine merely as a generator to drive the electric motor connected to the wheels. No specification details of either were divulged.

As before, production will take place at the Sunderland Plant in the UK alongside the Juke with local availability set to commence towards the middle of next year.

