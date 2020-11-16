Oil-burning exclusive facelift Audi Q7 priced

With just over a year having passed since its debut in the run-up to the Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi has revealed pricing of the updated Q7 now available on local shores.

Retaining the same exterior and interior changes as the international model, the biggest difference resides in the powerunit department where Ingolstadt has opted for a single model and engine; the 45 TDI powered by the same 183kW/600Nm 3.0 TDI V6 as the Q8. Doing without mild-hybrid assistance, the unit is paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox and with drive going to all four corners as per usual, results in the Q7 hitting 100 km/h from standstill in 6.9 seconds before topping out at 225 km/h.

Once again offering a choice of five or seven seats, the line-up comprises two derivatives; base and S line with the latter adding standard 20-inch alloy wheels, aluminium vertical side slats for the titanium black Singleframe grille, a blade design for the front bumper, aluminium roof rails, S line front and rear bumpers as well as side skirts, colour coded front and rear skidplates plus gloss accents. Optional on both though is a black appearance package.

Riding on the MLBevo platform that underpins, amongst others, the A4, Q8, Volkswagen Touareg, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Bentley Bentayga, the Q7 measures 5 063 mm in overall length with its width of 1 970 mm and height of 1 741 mm translating into a boot that can swallow between 865-litres and, with the second and/or third rows down, 2 050-litres of luggage.

Available with the optional adaptive air suspension with off-road mode as well as the Matrix LED headlights, the Q7 comes standard with the 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus touchscreen infotainment system, the lower 8.6-inch climate control display and 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster, as well as a kick-motion activated tailgate and quad-zone climate control. Optional is a Heads-Up Display, automatic soft closing doors, the Comfort Package which includes an electrically folding second row, the S line pack with heated, ventilated and massage sport seats and a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Included in the R1 328 500 sticker price for the base and the S line’s R1 388 500 is a five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway maintenance plan. The performance SQ7 is set to join the range before the end of this year, although it remains to be seen whether it will be offered with petrol or diesel power.

