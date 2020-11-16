Honda teases all-new Civic ahead of 17 November unveiling

With the majority of speculation this year having centred on the Type R, Honda has released the first batch of images teasing the all-new, albeit standard, Civic that will be unveiled this coming Tuesday (17 November).

In addition to the teaser hints, the accompanying 15 second video of what is believed to be the sedan model shows a squared-off, boxy boot design like that of the Amaze, L-shaped LEDs integrated into the taillights, a subtle bootlid spoiler and black alloy wheels.

Identifiable front facia aspects are the headlights seemingly taken from the Accord and the same grille as the new Jazz. No interior images were divulged, although it is rumoured that it will mirror the design and layout of the Accord with the same assortment of features as well as safety and driver assistance systems.

Up front, the Civic will allegedly continue with the current 127 kW 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but like the Accord, have the option of a 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol backed-up by an electric motor for a 118 kW hybrid configuration. Certain markets will also get a 95 kW 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol outputting 104 kW. Expect transmissions to once again consist of a six-speed manual and a CVT.

Set to go on sale next year, the Civic will be joined a year later by the Type R which will allegedly become all-wheel-drive and feature a 2.0-litre hybrid powerunit pumping out a rumoured 298 kW.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.