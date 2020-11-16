On the way out? Nissan open to global sub-Navara bakkie that could replace NP200

Nissan has reportedly opened the door for the introduction of an all-new bakkie that will sit below the Navara in its global product portfolio.

“Yes, it is of interest, we’re always looking at the market and constantly monitoring trends as well as customer behaviour. (Thinking) of the evolution of trucks, not only the customer demands but also regulatory trends will be demanding lighter vehicles that are more fuel efficient. One way of solving that is through electrification, but the other is working on the weight and mass reduction,” Nissan Global Senior Vice President for Product Planning, Ivan Espinosa, told Australia’s carsguide.com.au on the digital side-lines of the facelift Navara launch last week.

“It’s one of the scenarios that you can imagine would come, maybe there’s a need for something more car-derived that could be of interest to customers. As we said, we are constantly looking at the market and exploring different alternatives.”

According to the online publication, the newcomer could replace not only the dated NP300 Hardbody, but also the first generation Dacia Logan derived NP200 and be made in right-hand-drive based on Nissan’s restructuring plans that puts emphasis on Japan, America, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa.

While little else is known, the supposed confirmation could potentially work in South Africa’s favour as production of the Navara is set to take place next year at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria where both the NP300 and NP200 are already made. If it is become a reality, expect it to go up against the incoming Ford Maverick and in South America, the Fiat Strada.

