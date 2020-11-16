It is happening: Jeep teases production approved V8 Wrangler 392

With several spy images having emerged on various online platforms already, Jeep has confirmed that the concept V8-powered Wrangler 392 will become a production reality next year.

In a series of teasers posted on Instagram this weekend, the 392 is seen sprinting across the desert with the post’s caption reading, “Some concepts are so powerful they storm into reality”. The three-way split screen second clip meanwhile shows the 392 traversing a gully while driving at speed and kicking-up dust with the caption stating, “Adventure with Power”. In both instances, the soundtrack with the V8 engine can be heard with the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) division confirming the move from concept to production further with the #NotAConcept inscription in the first post.

Despite not revealing any details, the 392, its name indicating engine size in cubic inches, is set to retain the concept’s Grand Cherokee SRT-derived 336kW/610Nm 6.4-litre Hemi V8 engine and revised eight-speed automatic, as well as the 51 mm lift-kit, 37-inch off-road rubber, Fox Racing shocks and other exhibited off-road paraphernalia.

Its overall design is also unlikely to change much from the concept with production on course to take place alongside the conventional Wrangler at the Toledo Plant in Ohio. Set to rival the Ford Bronco, which won’t come with a V8 engine option, the 392, which will be the first ever bent-eight Wrangler, will be revealed “early next year” before going on sale soon after.

