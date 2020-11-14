The legend of ‘Gusheshe’ lives on in BMW 330is

Adding the lettering “is” to a 3 Series’ model denominator is nothing new for BMW on a global scale. But if you use “is” and a 3 Series in the same sentence in South Africa, it can only refer to one specific model. The legendary 325is, or “Gusheshe”, as it is widely known as.

The 325is was a version of the E30 that was offered exclusive to the South African market from 1990 and of which only 508 was built in Rosslyn. It was a spruced-up version of the 325i Shadowline and was purpose built to take on the iconic Opel Kadett GSI 16v Superboss in Stannic Group N racing, which it did with aplomb. It also went on to win the Castrol Nine-Hour.

Original models of the 325is has become highly sought-after commodities due to its legendary status in local car culture in which it is revered for its spinning prowess. In recognition of its reputation, one has been recently restored to its former glory as part of BMW Group South Africa’s heritage car collection.

For those who can’t get their hands on the real McCoy, BMW is now offering a part of “Gusheshe’s” rich heritage with the limited-run 330is Edition. The 330is does not feature a power upgrade like the 325is did, but various similar styling cues and unique detailing will no doubt make this model a collectors’ item down the line.

In addition to the standard spec 330i, the 330is Edition features an M Sport package and distinctive 20-inch M Performance wheels. The M Aerodynamic kit includes an M Performance front splitter, M Performance side skirts in body colour, M Performance boot spoiler and an M Performance exhaust. The M Sport brakes feature four-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating caliper at the rear, in blue with the M designation.

The 10 mm lowered Adaptive M suspension can be electronically adjusted via the Driving Experience Control to suit the driving style, whether it is comfortable or sporty. Other exterior element to differentiate it from its siblings are a black grille and darkened interior headlights.

Under the bonnet is the 190kW/400Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower turbo-petrol engine that sends power to the rear wheels via the sports-tuned eight-speed Steptronic transmission. It is claimed to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.8 sec.

Inside, door sills with 330is insignia for the front passenger and driver and leather Vernasca Black with decorative stitching give the car a unique finish. M seat belts, an M leather steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, anthracite roof lining, a glass sliding sunroof and a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system are all part of the offering. Standard is also BMW Gesture Control, Park Assist and Live Cockpit Professional.

The 330is Edition is available in Glacier Silver, Melbourne Red, Alpine White and Black Sapphire and each unit carries an authentic boot badge. It costs R899 000, which is a R155 324 premium over the stock standard 330i. But the unique styling, the rich heritage and the exclusivity knowing that only 230 of these units will be made, will give a lot of buyer serious food for thought.

