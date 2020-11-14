Revealed: The most popular pre-owned cheap cars in South Africa

In 2019, global measurement and data analytics company Nielsen revealed that South Africa is the second-most price-sensitive country in the world. Combine that with the many financial challenges associated with the pandemic, and cost-conscious South Africans are still eyeing affordable used cars with a sub-R50 000 price tag. According to Nielsen, 41% of South Africans have been personally impacted by job losses under the Lockdown Level 2. And, as George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, notes, this has understandably impacted on disposable income. “Many South Africans are looking for ways to save money. However, at the same time, they are likely to...

Combine that with the many financial challenges associated with the pandemic, and cost-conscious South Africans are still eyeing affordable used cars with a sub-R50 000 price tag. According to Nielsen, 41% of South Africans have been personally impacted by job losses under the Lockdown Level 2. And, as George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, notes, this has understandably impacted on disposable income.

“Many South Africans are looking for ways to save money. However, at the same time, they are likely to be considering driving a car rather than using public transport (because of hikes in taxi fares and safety concerns),” he notes.

The solution, then, is an affordable used car. So, which used cars can the most budget-conscious motorists buy? AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country. An analysis of AutoTrader listings in September 2020 in the under-R50 000 price category yields some interesting results.

First and foremost, some good deals are to be had when it comes to cars and/or brands that are no longer available new. In mid-May 2017, lovers of Chevrolet were shocked at the announcement that General Motors would leave South Africa and that it would stop manufacturing and selling Chevrolet cars in the country by the end of that year. Fast forward to 2020 and two of the most listed variants come from that stable. They are both Chevrolet Spark derivatives, namely the 1.0 LS and 0.8 L

As could be expected from a sub-R50 000 list, lots of other so-called “entry-level cars” feature. So too does the Renault Scenic 1.6 Expression, a decidedly upmarket multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). The most surprising vehicle on the list of under-R50 000 bargains is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class C180 Classic in seventh spot. A premium German car with such a diminutive price tag? Bargain hunters who don’t mind buying an older car will rejoice at this great price.

Most listed cars for under R50 000:

Tata Indica 1.4 LE R37 287 130 342 km 2010

Hyundai Atos Prime 1.1 GLS R43,828 158 222 km 2009

Chevrolet Spark 1.0 LS R42 240 136 065 km 2007

Opel Corsa Lite 1.4i R39 814 179 929 km 2006

Hyundai Getz 1.3 R46 767 169 167 km 2004

Renault Scenic 1.6 Expression R38 358 140 600 km 2006

Mercedes-Benz C180 Classic R36 200 262 500 km 1999

Ford Ka 1.3 Trend R39 425 159 000 km 2007

Chevrolet Spark 0.8 R44 650 136 528 km 2009

Chery QQ3 0.8 TE R46 925 90 500 km 2013

