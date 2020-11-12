 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ford Ranger’s Thunder let loose on coastal trek

Motoring News 18 mins ago

More than a few mouths were left open on our trip to the Eastern Cape.

Charl Bosch
12 Nov 2020
11:42:42 PM
PREMIUM!
Ford Ranger’s Thunder let loose on coastal trek

Our long-term Ford Ranger Thunder doing its name justice under a threatening sky during its road trip down to the coast last month.

The phrase “you cannot make this up”, expletive deleted, went more than just hand-in-hand with the rumble our long-term Ford Ranger Thunder caused this past month. Aside from being tasked with dealing a shock to the refreshed Toyota Hilux, which took place this month, it had the unenviable task of having to make landfall outside Gauteng. A trip to the Eastern Cape was not only a coastal visit as part of this writer’s well-publicised road trips, but also to the Struandale Engine Plant where the Ranger’s oil-burning heart is made. The Thunder was bound to hit the parched soil of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Misdiagnosing the cause of the country’s economic woes

World Biden presses ahead with transition, names chief of staff

Covid-19 Ramaphosa: State of disaster extended, alcohol sales back to normal

South Africa We wanted ‘a Republican’ to win, says AfriForum

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.