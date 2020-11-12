Motoring News 12.11.2020 02:55 pm

Renault’s new Caddy rivalling Kangoo makes long awaited debut

Charl Bosch
New Renault Kangoo range

Complete spec and technical details, including a local market launch date, will only be revealed next year.

Renault has unveiled the replacement for the 13 year old second generation Kangoo that will be going on sale in Europe from the first quarter of next year.

New from the ground in that it rides on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF platform, the Kangoo, which provides a base for the Mercedes-Benz Citan and therefore previews the three-pointed star’s next model in addition to the new T-Series, incorporates styling not only from the Clio and Captur, but seemingly also from the Dacia Sandero and from some angles, the discontinued Skoda Yeti with four versions poised to be offered; the workhouse Express and Express van and the more leisure orientated models that do without the Express moniker.

Equipped with Renault’s Easy Side Access doors and featuring a more modern interior with a R-Link touchscreen infotainment system in addition to a raft of new safety and driver assistance systems such as a panoramic digital rear-view mirror and Emergency Active Braking, the Kangoo will be offered in two bodystyles with the standard wheelbase boasting a load capacity of between 3.3 m3 and 3.9 m3 and the long wheelbase 4.2 m3 to 4.9 m3.

Somewhat surprisingly, no technical details were divulged but reports are that it could get a version of the Clio’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, as well as the 1.5 dCi turbodiesel in various states of tune. As evident by the images, an all-electric model will once be available badged as the Kangoo Z.E. All versions will once again be front-wheel-drive with transmissions likely to consist of a six-speed manual and a six-speed EDC.

As before, production will take place at the Maubeuge Plant in France with that of the Express being limited to the Tangier Plant in Morocco. Expect the Kangoo to make its South African debut sometime in 2021 if given approval.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


