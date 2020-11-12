Oil-burning Audi SQ5 returns from surgery

With the wraps having come off of the facelift Q5 back in June and the Sportback two months ago, Audi has unveiled the third and final model in the line-up, the updated SQ5 TDI Europe will be receiving from the first quarter of next year.

Building on the tweaks applied to its siblings, the SQ5’s additional visual difference include an S specific Singleframe grille with a honeycomb pattern and chrome bars, S front and rear bumpers plus side skirts, standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights with optional OLED taillights, a matte grey aluminium rear bumper strip, chrome oval tipped quad exhaust outlets, an integrated faux diffuser and standard 20-inch alloy wheels with 21-inch Audi Sport alloys being optional.

Underneath its skin, the SQ5 comes as standard with the S sport suspension and damper control that lowers the overall ride height by 30 mm, as well as upgraded brakes that utilise a six-piston red or black painted caliper setup at the front with the discs measuring 375 mm. Optional though is the sport differential, S tuned adaptive air suspension and the rear-wheel dynamic steering system.

Equipped with the same MIB3 software for the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system as the standard Q5, as well as the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument cluster with S graphics, the rest of the SQ5’s bespoke interior fittings include illuminated S branded door sills, S sport seats trimmed in synthetic leather, leather/synthetic leather or Nappa leather with a Magma Red rhombus pattern, brushed aluminium inserts, an optional colour Heads-Up Display and in place of the alloy detailing, piano key black or carbon inlays.

Up front, the 3.0 TDI V6 engine from the Q5 50 TDI has been heavily reworked with not only a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, but also forged instead of aluminium pistons, a new indirect intercooler and a smaller but faster spinning compressor for the turbocharger that builds boost faster than before.

The tweaks have therefore resulted in a power output of 251 kW and torque of 700 Nm, which translates to a limited top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Hooked to an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with drive going to all four corners as per usual, the SQ5 also comes with a sound improving actuator integrated into the exhaust system, as well as the Audi Drive Select system with six modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Offroad and Individual.

Build alongside the Q5 at the San Jose Chiapa Plant in Mexico, the SQ5 will carry a sticker price of €68 137 (R1 256 180) in Germany, but won’t coming to South Africa in TDI guise as this role will be filled by a 3.0 TFSI V6 petrol.

