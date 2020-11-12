Motoring News 12.11.2020 10:22 am

Mazda showcases new mild-hybrid straight-six engine for the first time

Charl Bosch
Mazda's new straight-six engine

Poised to displace 3.0-litres, the engine will also be found underneath the bonnet of certain Toyota’s after bowing in the new 6.

With patent documents having leaked at the beginning of this year, Mazda has released the first official image of its new mild-hybrid turbocharged straight-six engine poised to go into production with the arrival of the new 6 in 2022 and not next year as claimed back in April.

Revealed along with the next generation four-cylinder M Hybrid and plug-in hybrid units, the six will be offered in petrol, diesel and SkyActiv X configurations, and allegedly displace 3.0-litres with an eight-speed automatic gearbox being the sole transmission paired to it.

Aside from the 6, the engine is slated to be used in certain Toyota models as well as part of a joint venture in the developing of a new rear-wheel-drive platform that will underpin the 6, the next generation Lexus IS and RC to name but a few. Depending on the market though, the still-unnamed architecture however also accommodate an all-wheel-drive system.

Allegedly also mulled for the rumoured RX-9, no further details surrounding the engine were divulged, but don’t be surprised if snippets or exact specifications emerge in the form of leaks over the coming months.

