Mazda showcases new mild-hybrid straight-six engine for the first time

With patent documents having leaked at the beginning of this year, Mazda has released the first official image of its new mild-hybrid turbocharged straight-six engine poised to go into production with the arrival of the new 6 in 2022 and not next year as claimed back in April.

Revealed along with the next generation four-cylinder M Hybrid and plug-in hybrid units, the six will be offered in petrol, diesel and SkyActiv X configurations, and allegedly displace 3.0-litres with an eight-speed automatic gearbox being the sole transmission paired to it.

Aside from the 6, the engine is slated to be used in certain Toyota models as well as part of a joint venture in the developing of a new rear-wheel-drive platform that will underpin the 6, the next generation Lexus IS and RC to name but a few. Depending on the market though, the still-unnamed architecture however also accommodate an all-wheel-drive system.

Allegedly also mulled for the rumoured RX-9, no further details surrounding the engine were divulged, but don’t be surprised if snippets or exact specifications emerge in the form of leaks over the coming months.

