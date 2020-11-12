Concept BMW iX revealed as Munich’s incoming first dedicated all-electric SUV

BMW has unveiled the concept version of its rival for the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC that will enter production next year.

Part of Munich’s all-electric Vision iNEXT programme, the simply titled iX will slot-in between the X6 and incoming X8, with BMW describing it as an SUV, or Sports Activity Vehicle, that “redefines driving experience, the feeling of space inside and the relationship between vehicles and those on board”.

Mimicking the new 4 Series and M3/M4 from a styling perspective with the same controversial kidney grilles, the iX provides seating for five like the X5 and X6, with BMW stating it provides the functionality of the former combined with the dynamic prowess of the latter plus the “visual impact of the X7”.

Its dimensions being comparable to those of the X5 though, the iX has a wheelbase of 3 000 mm and, apart from being fitted with LED headlights as standard with the adaptive laser units being optional, features coupe-like frameless windows, flush door handles and a polyurethane coating around the grille BMW claims protects against scratches or minor bumps to the point where it effectively adopts a self-healing nature.

Designed from the off as an electric vehicle and constructed out of lightweight materials such as high strength steel, aluminium and carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) with the actual structure being the same carbon core or Carbon Cage as the now discontinued i8, the iX rides as standard on 20-inch aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels with 21 or 22-inches optional, with BMW claiming them to reduce drag and tip the scales at 15% less than the conventional light alloy units.

The futuristic style continues inside with the inclusion of not only a hexagonal steering wheel, but a button free dashboard as all of the various functions are located within the next generation iDrive infotainment system, still controlled by a rotary dial on the centre console, and resplendent on a 12.3-inch display, combined with a 14.9-inch curved digital instrument cluster.

Intended to create a lounge-like sensation, the iX’s interior, additionally, boasts specifically designed seats with integrated speakers, sustainable materials, a 2.5-zone climate control system with nonofibre technology, LED ambient lighting, an industry first Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal or PDLC shading for the roof instead of a roofliner, a panoramic roof than can become transparent and a choice of three sound systems; the standard twelve speaker with 205-watts, an 18-speaker, 655-watts Harman Kardon and a specially designed 1 615-watt, 30-speaker 4D Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio.

As for propulsion, the iX incorporates BMW’s latest eDrive system made up of two electric motors and a 100 kWh battery pack, which outputs “more than 373 kW” and results in the SUV hitting 100 km/h from standstill in “under five seconds”. The claimed range is 600 km with charging time from 0-80% taking 40 minutes when plugged-into a 200 kW DC fast charger and 11 hours from 0-100% when using a 11 kW Wallbox.

Confirmed for production in Germany, the iX, as stated, will enter production next year before going on-sale in 2022 with availability in South Africa still to be announced.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.