CVT-exclusive all-new Honda Ballade priced

Shown as the fifth generation City for the first time in Thailand just under a year ago, Honda has used the local market unveiling of the WR-V to introduce the newcomer, once again rebadged as the Ballade.

Based on the Indian version that went on sale in July this year, the Ballade measures 4 568 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 600 mm, height of 1 467 mm and width of 1 748 mm. Compared to its predecessor, the newcomer measures 113 mm longer, 54 mm wider and 10 mm lower with the wheelbase staying unchanged. Somewhat oddly though, the boot now accommodates four-litres less than before for a total of 506-litres.

On the model front, the line-up, according to Honda’s website, has been streamlined from five to three with the entry-level Trend falling away completely and the Executive being replaced by the RS at the top-of-the-range. As before, motivation comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but not the new unit used in India. Instead, the previous 88kW/145Nm mill is retained with a CVT now being the only transmission option offered as the five-speed manual has been dropped. The Indian market 1.5 DTEC turbodiesel, as before, is once again forbidden along with the 9o kW 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol offered in Thailand.

Starting the range off is the newly named Comfort whose specification sheet includes a chrome grille, body coloured door handles and mirrors, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear vents, a four-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB, push-button start, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, all around electric windows, folding electric mirrors, auto locking doors, auto on/off headlights, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, six airbags and ABS with EBD.

The only trim grade to stay steady, the mid-range Elegance builds on the Comfort by swapping the LCD audio system for an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while also adding four tweeters to the audio itself. A leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever rounds the differences off.

Despite its name, the aforementioned RS mere serves as an appearance package with its exterior being characterised by a model specific black grille with RS badging, gloss black mirror caps, chrome door handles, a bootlid spoiler and bespoke front and rear bumpers as well as 16-inch alloy wheels. Additional niceties are leather upholstery, LED headlights, keyless entry, a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, walking away locking doors and a sunroof.

Like the WR-V, four colours are offered; Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic. A five year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan is standard across the range priced at R336 500 for the Comfort, R366 900 for the Elegance and R396 900 for the RS.

