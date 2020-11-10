Here it is: Freshened-up, boosted Toyota Fortuner priced

Following closely behind the updated Hilux, Toyota has also now given South Africa’s favourite SUV, the Fortuner, a makeover.

The changes include the introduction of the powered-up 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine similar to the Hilux, a few exterior styling changes, interior styling tweaks and a few changes to the model line-up which include the addition of new luxury VX derivatives similar to flagship models in the RAV4, Prado and Land Cruiser 200 ranges.

“We never expected the Fortuner to resonate so well with our customer when first introduced in 2006. It is something we are extremely proud of and look to build on going forward,’’ said Leon Theron, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of Toyota South Africa Motors. “We have listened to our customers and identified three areas we tried to improve the new Fortuner on. We looked at specification levels, small styling changes and more power.’’

Since the Fortuner’s debut in 2006, it has held an astonishing 48% average market share of the medium sized SUV segment in South Africa. The Fortuner’s number of competitors have grown from 10 to 20 over the last 14 years and Toyota is confident that the current tweaks will keep them firmly in the driver’s seat.

The revised Fortuner’s line-up consists of three grade levels. The newly added flagship VX, which focus on luxury, safety and image, along with midgrade models, that is comfort and convenience-orientated, will feature the mentioned 2.8-litre GD-6 engine. The 2.4-litre GD-6 engine will feature in the entry grade, aimed at offering value for money. Departing though is the 2.7-litre petrol engine which joins the 4.0-litre V6 dropped with the inclusion of the pre-facelift Epic and Epic Black derivatives earlier this year.

All the 2.8-litre GD-6 derivatives receive the 20 kW and 50 Nm power upgrade that sees the new drivetrain produce 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque. These numbers are now very much on par with the 157kW/500Nm that the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine in the Fortuner’s main competitor, the Ford Everest, produces. Toyota says its engineers have improved performance and fuel economy simultaneously through adopting a larger, heavy-duty turbocharger with a ball-bearing and a new common-rail injection system.

The updated Fortuner features a fresh façade highlighted by a larger, blacked-out grille with wave-like mesh pattern accompanied by a silver-accented “skid-plate” underrun. for a tougher, more integrated look. The bi-LED headlamps have been re-profiled for a sleeker look and along with chrome accent strips that bridge the grille and headlamp assemblies.

All 2.8 GD-6 variants receive new 18-inch alloy wheel with turbine design and metallic surface treatment – employing 265-60-R18 tyres, while entry grade variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 265-65-R17 rubber. Seven exterior colours are available, with Oxide Bronze replacing Avant Garde Bronze to go with Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Graphite Grey, Attitude Black, Cosmic Blue and Chestnut Brown.

On the interior, the brown leathern of the previous generation has been replaced by a black leather “hide” finish with silver contrast stitching in an attempt to give the cabin a more premium feel. The new instrument cluster features metallic-blue dial faces, white needle pointers and a simple, elegant font – complementing the blue interior lighting. The new eight-inch infotainment system also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All models also feature the Toyota Connect telematics system which includes an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot and complimentary 15 GB data.

Standard on all entry grade models are park distance control, full LED lighting, cruise control, one-touch electric windows, a reverse camera, air-conditioned upper glovebox, multiple 12-volt power outlets and a tilt & telescopic adjustable steering column. Mid grade models benefit from satellite navigation, an electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, electric front seats, climate control as well as rear fog lamps. A leather steering wheel, leather dashboard accents and matte wood trim complete the interior offering.

The VX builds on these by adding heated front chairs as well as the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance features which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Departure Alert and Road Sign Recognition. As before, 4×4 models also include Downhill Assist Control (DAC).

Underneath, Toyota has revised the Fortuner’s suspension and included a limited slip differential. Towing capacity for all 4×4 derivatives has also been increased to 3 300 kg, with the 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre models’ towing capacity being increased by 300 kg and 800 kg respectively.

All Fortuner models come with a three-year/100 000 km warranty. A nine-services/90 000 km service plan is standard on all models. Service intervals are every 10 000km or 12 months.

PRICING

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB – R566 800

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 RB AT – R588 000

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R616 700

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB AT – R700 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 RB VX AT – R720 200

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4X4 AT – R770 400

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4X4 VX AT – R790 500

