Feisty looking Honda WR-V finally priced

Fresh from its market debut in India four months ago as part of a mid-life refresh, Honda has officially announced pricing details of the WR-V as the next step-up from the Jazz.

Unveiled four years ago initially in South America before arriving in India a year later, the WR-V, or Winsome Roundabout Vehicle, rides on the same platform as the previous generation Jazz and as per its home market classification as a sub-four metre vehicle, measures 3 999 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 655 mm, height of 1 601 mm and width of 1 734 mm. Claimed boot space is 363-litres or 881-litres with the Magic Rear seats down.

Tipping the scales at 1 100 kg and providing seating for five, the local WR-V line-up, according to the marque’s website, consists of two models; Comfort and Elegance with power coming from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Jazz that sends 66kW/110Nm to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. Combined fuel consumption is 6.4 L/100 km with ground clearance standing at 173 mm.

Specification-wise, both models are equipped as standard with 16-inch alloy wheels including a full-size spare, automatic climate control, body coloured door handles and electric mirrors, spoiler integrated into the bootlid, roof rails, fabric seats with height adjustability for the driver’s chair, a four-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB, all around electric windows with one-touch up/down function for the driver, a multi-function steering wheel and rear parking sensors. In addition, six airbags, auto locking doors, ABS and EBD and LED daytime running lights are standard fare.

Reserved for the Elegance though are LED headlights, a front armrest, keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, push-button start, cruise control, a reverse camera, walk-away locking doors, two tweeters for the sound system and a seven-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as opposed to the Comfort’s five-inch LCD display.

Offered in four colours; Orchid White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic, the WR-V is priced at R289 900 for the Comfort and R319 900 for the Elegance with a five year/200 000 km warranty plus a four year/60 000 km being standard on both.

