Europe’s Toyota C-HR gets GR Sport attire

Unveiled in Japan last year with a full-blown GR model rumoured for introduction in 2023, Toyota has now revealed the Europeanised version of the GR Sport fettled C-HR.

Essentially a cosmetic overhaul that builds on the updates applied last year, the exterior updates include model exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Continental Premium Contact 6 rubber, blacked-out headlight clusters as well as a dark chrome grille, piano key black lower door sills, a black integrated rear spoiler, a black lower front air intake, GR Sport badging, a unique rear bumper with faux diffuser and a choice of nine bi-tone colours.

Aside from the inclusion of the otherwise optional JBL sound system, the GR Sport’s bespoke interior touches consists of a perforated leather wrapped GR badged steering wheel, fabric or Alcantara trimmed seats with red-and-grey stitching, a GR starter button, illuminated GR treadplates, a GR animation within the TFT instrument cluster and red stitching on the steering wheel and gear lever as well as Cool Silver inserts.

Up front, the GR Sport’s engine options are carried over from the standard model with buyers having the choice of either a 90 kW 1.8-litre hybrid or a 135 kW 2.0-litre hybrid. Drive is rooted to the front wheels only via a CVT.

Despite having been facelifted earlier this year, no plans are currently in place to bring C-HR GR Sport to South Africa.

