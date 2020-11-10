Stickered: Land Rover Discovery refreshed with new spec and mild-hybrid power

Land Rover has rounded the series of changes applied to its various models over the last few months off by revealing the tweaked Discovery South Africa will be receiving next year.

Visually, the enhancements are minor and restricted to a redesigned front bumper and restyled LED headlights with integrated daytime running diodes, new colour coded side vents, a gloss black number plate cavity and reworked taillight clusters.

More prominent is the interior which gets the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air updates, as well as the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an optional colour Heads-Up Display, the new cabin ionisation climate control system with PM2.5 filtration, a new steering wheel, thicker second row cushions, a gear lever in place of the rotary dial selector and second row air vents now positioned on the centre console rather than the B-pillar. An optional hands-free electric tailgate and the ClearSight Ground View front camera rounds the changes off.

Up front, Land Rover’s in-house designed Ingenium engines are standard with the previous Ford-based units now officially discontinued. All mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four corners via a new all-wheel-drive system with the optional Terrain Response 2 system featuring a new Wade mode that optimises the vehicle and air suspension for deep water crossings, the entry-level P300 serves as the sole four-cylinder model available with outputs of 221kW/400Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The remainder of the line-up is an all 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six affair with the petrol powered P360 producing 265kW/500Nm and the two new diesels 183kW/570Nm in the D250 and 221kW/650Nm in the case of the D300.

For South Africa, where sales kick-off in the first quarter of next year, only the P360 and D300 will be offered in S, SE and HSE trim grades with the R Dynamic styling pack being standard on the latter pair.

PRICING

Discovery D300 S – R1 452 700

Discovery D300 SE R-Dynamic – R1 561 200

Discovery D300 HSE R-Dynamic – R1 675 900

Discovery P360 S – R1 487 600

Discovery P360 SE R-Dynamic – R1 596 100

Discovery P360 HSE R-Dynamic – R1 710 900

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.