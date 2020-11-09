Lexus spruces SUV range up with more kit and subtle changes

With the facelift IS set for arrival next year, and after introducing a more affordable EX version of the hybrid UX four months ago, Lexus has afforded the remainder of its SUV/crossover line-up with a series of mid-life exterior and interior tweaks.

NX

The step-up from the UX, the NX, which last underwent an update three years ago, still consists out of four models, but with the entry-level E grade making way for an SE version of the hybrid 300h in joining the existing the 300h EX and the conventional powered-powered 300 EX and range-topping F Sport.

In terms of aesthetics, all derivatives receive a new tachometer, now showing a pink zone instead of the previous red, a new steering wheel hub and metallic decorative inserts. Model-wise, keyless entry becomes standard on the EX, with both it and the SE further boosted by front parking sensors and in the case of the mentioned, newly added version, bespoke alloy wheels. Rounding the changes off are three new colours for the F Sport; black, Celestial Blue and Terrance Khaki, Active Sound Control and the previously optional 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, which also comes as standard on the SE hybrid.

Motivation is unchanged though with the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the 300 producing 175kW/350Nm, and the normally aspirated petrol in the 300h a combined 150 kW as a result of being mated to an electric motor. The departure of the E means that all models are now all-wheel-drive with a CVT starring on the 300h and a six-speed automatic on the 300.

RX

Updated almost exactly twelve months ago, the RX, which is likely to be replaced next year by a reworked version of the new Toyota Harrier/Venza, enters its fifth year in production with the inclusion of dynamic automatic headlights and natural leather on all EX models, as well as so-called natural high leather on SE and F Sport versions.

Still made-up of four models, both the five-and-seven-seat EX as well as the F Sport are powered by a normally aspirated 3.5-litre V6, tuned to deliver 221kW/370Nm or 216kW/358Nm in the case of the seven-seater, which continues to carry the ‘L’ suffix. The hybrid 450h completes the range and is again only available in SE guise with its normally aspirated V6 being complimented by an electric motor for a combined output of 230 kW.

Like the NX, all RX models are all-wheel-drive with an eight-speed automatic featuring on all 350 models and a CVT on the 450h.

LX

Introduced five years ago with a small specification tweaks applied less than a year later, the range-topping Toyota Land Cruiser 200-based LX now inherent the NX’s Terrance Khaki colour option, in addition to a new Ochre interior finish, wireless rear headsets and seven year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Despite its sibling being limited to diesel power, the LX continues to be offered with a petrol engine in the shape of 5.7-litre V8 used in the Sequoia and Tundra in North America, which sends 270kW/530Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a low range transfer ‘box being included once again. The oil-burning LX450d meanwhile keeps hold of the popular twin-turbocharged 4.5-litre D-4D V8 which, like in the Land Cruiser, is rated at 195kW/650Nm. Drive is send to all four corner through a six-speed automatic ‘box, also with low range.

PRICING

NX

300 EX – R760 900

300 F Sport – R901 500

300h EX – R TBA

300h SE – R992 000

RX

350 EX – R1 053 100

350 L EX – R1 131 400

350 F Sport – R1 178 200

450h SE – R1 369 200

LX

570 – R1 827 600

570 – R1 894 100

