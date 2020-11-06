Active(ated) Ford EcoSport arrives in Europe

Leaked online towards the end of last month, Ford has divulged complete details of the EcoSport Active now available in Europe.

Adopting the moniker already used by the Focus and Fiesta, the Active, in the United Kingdom, slots-in above the sporty ST-Line and receives black wheel arch cladding, 17-inch Y-spoke dark alloy wheels, blacked-out headlight clusters, faux satin silver front and rear skidplates, privacy glass, a gloss black Ebony grille, Active badging on the front wings, gloss black mirror caps and black door sill cladding.

Less dramatic is the interior, which gets cloth seats with leather inserts and blue stitching, as well as blue ‘A’ embroidered into the seatbacks. Despite confirming an increased ride height over the ST-Line and the entry-level Titanium, no actual figure was released.

Aside from the added paraphernalia, the Active’s spec sheet mirrors that of the Titanium, meaning features such as a SYNC 3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual USB ports, daytime running LEDs, cruise control, a six-speaker sound system, auto on/off headlights and wipers, ambient lighting, a tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors with a reverse camera, heated electric mirrors, a height adjustable driver’s seat, Pre-Collision Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Available from the options list are three specification packs; the Winter Pack which consists of heated front seats and a heated steering wheels for £300 (R6 205), the Driver Assistance Pack priced at £600 (R12 411) that nets front parking sensors, Auto High Beam Assist headlights, Driver Alert Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitoring, and finally the £600 (R12 411) X-Pack comprising of a surround-view camera system, keyless entry, push-button start and a ten-speaker B&O sound system.

Providing motivation is the long serving 1.0 EcoBoost turbocharged three-cylinder petrol that fires 92kW/170Nm to the front wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox. Top speed is rated at 178 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking eleven seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 L/100 km.

Offered in five colours; Frozen White, Solar Silver, Fantastic Red, Luxe Yellow and Desert Island Blue with a Agate Black roof being standard, the EcoSport Active is priced from £21 645 (R447 739) with sales, at present, unlikely to extend to South Africa.

