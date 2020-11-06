Freshened-up Audi TT RS makes landfall

Seemingly set to be the final encore with no model planned, Audi has officially released pricing and specification details for the long awaited facelift TT RS.

Shown as long ago as February last year in the run-up to the Geneva Motor Show, the updates are mainly reserved for the interior and exterior, but not the drivetrain which once again consists of a seven-speed S tronic gearbox paired to Ingolstadt’s five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine that sends 294kW/480Nm to all four corners.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and hit the electronic speed buffers at 250 km/h, or 280 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package selected, the RS rides as standard on gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels with the added option of having the steel brake calipers painted red instead of the regular black.

Optionally available with the Audi magnetic ride adaptive dampers and RS Sport suspension, the mentioned exterior changes, which builds on those of the standard 45 TFSI and sporty S, includes standard LED headlights with the Matrix OLED diodes being optional, a fixed rear spoiler, gloss black or matte aluminium mirror caps, dual oval tipped exhaust outlets, a gloss black RS specific Singleframe grille with a honeycomb pattern, a gloss black, body coloured or matte aluminium front blade and a choice of nine colours including three new hues; Kyalami Green, Pulse Orange and Turbo Blue.

Additionally, a gloss black styling pack, which extends to the four rings and TT RS logos, can be specified, along with a matte aluminium finish for the wing and blade, while a black fabric roof is standard fare on the soft-top Roadster.

Inside, 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display boasts unique RS readouts and graphics, with additional bespoke fittings consisting of the Dynamic Select system, fine Nappa leather RS Sport seats with a honeycomb pattern as well as red-and-blue stitching, a leather wrapped RS Sport steering wheel, additional RS branding on the gear lever and door sills, an optional 680-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system and the RS Design Pack that allows for the choosing of either Tango Red or Turbo Blue air vents doors, floor mats, seatbelts, dashboard and centre console inlays.

Included in the sticker prices of R1 062 000 for the coupe and R1 113 500 for the Roadster is a five year/100 000 km Audi Freeway maintenance plan.

