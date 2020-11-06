 
 
Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

Motoring News 4 hours ago

Road test times as close as power outputs of 150 kW vs 157 kW would suggest.

Jaco van der Merwe
06 Nov 2020
08:00:31 AM
The gloves are off! Toyota Hilux Legend RS vs Ford Ranger Thunder

The gloves are off! Toyota Hilux Legend RS vs Ford Ranger Thunder

Remember the Toyota television ad where the school boys were bragging about their dads’ Hilux bakkies? It finished with one of them proudly proclaiming that his dad’s Hilux was “tougherer” than the others. With so many bakkies operating exclusively between homes, offices, schools and malls, school yard debates over whose bakkie is “fasterer” are actually more relevant than their toughness. Despite being South Africa’s top-selling bakkie for what feels like an eternity, Hilux has never featured high in the speed stakes. Judging by its phenomenal sales figures this matters very little for the majority of bakkie buyers, but it’s something...

