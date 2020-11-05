Outing confirmed: New Subaru BRZ bearing all on 15 November

Speculative reports about the Toyota GT86, including its rumoured name change to GR86, and its Subaru BRZ twin dating back over two years, will officially be silenced and/or proven in two weeks’ time with the latter announcing in a new teaser video that its version will be revealed on 15 November.

Spied last month at a charity drive in California still partially disguised, the BRZ, and therefore the GT86, are expected to move to Toyota’s TNGA platform with a rumoured overall length of around 4 250 mm according to Japan’s Best Car, the same 2 750 mm wheelbase as the current model, a height of 1 775 mm and width of 1 315 mm.

Incorporating the same silhouette as the current model, but with styling cues seemingly taken from past sports coupes such as the Mitsubishi FTO, Hyundai Genesis Coupe and Scion tC, as well as the Honda Accord Coupe, the biggest mystery still surrounds the engine slated to be the 2.4-litre FA24 flat-four used in the Ascent and Legacy.

Outputting 191kW/376Nm in turbocharged form, reports are it will be detuned to 162kW/240Nm with ongoing conflicting claims of whether it would drop the blower and be normally aspirated or forced assisted. Also rumoured is the possible use of the new 1.8-litre turbocharged engine from the new Levorg that debuted in the updated Forester last month. What is certain though is that the BRZ and GT86 will remain rear-wheel-drive with a choice of a six-speed manual or a similar ratio automatic gearbox, as well as a significantly revised interior with upgraded features.

Based on previous reports, the BRZ will go on sale, in North America, between March and May with the GT86 following a short while later. Although still to be confirmed, both are expected to arrive in South Africa either next year or in early 2022.

