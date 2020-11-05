Oil-burning Mercedes-Benz G400d updated but still Stronger Than Time

Introduced at the beginning of this year as the entry-level and only diesel derivative of the G-Class range, Mercedes-Benz has afforded the G400d with a series of subtle updates whilst keep the flagship AMG G63 unchanged.

Despite remaining as is up front with the retention of the 243kW/700Nm 2.9-litre straight-six oil-burner, the Stronger Than Time denominator, introduced last year to celebrate the G’s 40th anniversary, has been revised to include a new AMG Line bodykit complete with multi-spoke 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, Stronger Than Time lettering projected onto the ground via the puddle lamps, the Night Package with tinted windows and on the inside, black Nappa leather with gold top-stitching as well as open-pore black ash wood.

Rounding the changes off are four new colours; Classic Grey, China Blue and Deep Green said to pay homage to the original Geländewagen, as well as a new Olive Green option with the spare wheel cover now sporting the same hue as the body.

Able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds, the G400d’s oil-burner is paired to the familiar 9G Tronic automatic gearbox with Benz claiming a top speed of 210 km/h and a combined fuel consumption of 8.7 L/100 km. As ever, the G400d is equipped with a low range gearbox and the trademark three diff-locks.

Included in the R2 892 840 asking price is a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

