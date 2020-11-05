Thunderised Ford Ranger Wildtrak joined by limited edition Street in Thailand

At the same time as Nissan’s launch of the updated Navara in Thailand, Ford has introduced yet more revisions to the Ranger Wildtrak, including a special Street derivative based on the Super Cab.

Externally, the updates are a combination of those applied to the South African Ranger last year and the recently introduced Thunder, with the most prominent being the same grille and sports bar, the latter itself taken from the Australian market FX4 Max and Tremor sold in the United States.

A redesigned front bumper, black door handles and mirrors, an automatic roller bed shutter similar to the Australian model and the Toyota Hilux Legend RS and black alloy wheels rounds the changes off, with motivation still being provided by the 157kW/500Nm 2.0 bi-turbodiesel engine.

Unique to Thailand though is the mentioned Street based on the XL Super Cab, which gets Thunder inspired gloss black 16-inch alloy wheels, the mentioned grille, black mirrors and door handles, Ford Australia designed decals and a choice of four colours; Absolute Black, Arctic White, Aluminium Silver and Lighting Blue.

Like the recently introduced XL Sport, the Street’s biggest interior changes are upgraded levels of specification, which comes in the form of the SYNC 3 eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker sound system, dual USB ports, a multi-function steering wheel and fabric seats.

Up front, the Street, like the XL Sport, is powered by 2.2 Duratorq TDCi engine, whose 118kW/385Nm is delivered to the rear wheels only via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Priced at 669 000 baht, the equivalent of R342 991, the Street is set to remain in Thailand as it will clash with the XL Sport, while the mentioned updates to the Wildtrak could be carried over in due course.

